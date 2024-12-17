Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,818,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,385 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $54,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $112,749,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $63,115,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,387,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,114,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 145.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

