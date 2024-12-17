FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.79) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.16% from the company’s current price.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Performance

FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.11 and a beta of 0.48. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.99 ($2.04).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FRP Advisory Group news, insider David Chubb sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78), for a total value of £49,000 ($62,166.96). 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company’s services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

