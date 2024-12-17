FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 680,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,436. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.