FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 680,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,436. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FS Credit Opportunities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 127,815 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,443,169 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

