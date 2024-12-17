Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 24,580,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie upped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.72.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,628. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,292,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 230,209 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 12.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,546,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,167,000 after acquiring an additional 819,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,520,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,959,000 after acquiring an additional 691,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 9.4% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,170,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,860,000 after purchasing an additional 272,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

