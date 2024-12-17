Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 514,315 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $155,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 93.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 839,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 405,956 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 175.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,787,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,941,000 after acquiring an additional 42,723 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.94%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ONB
About Old National Bancorp
Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old National Bancorp
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.