Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GGR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $2.30) on shares of Gogoro in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGR

Gogoro Trading Down 2.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Shares of NASDAQ:GGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 813,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,946. The firm has a market cap of $166.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gogoro by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Gogoro by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gogoro by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.