GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 10.6% in November

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GoHealth by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 83.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.49. 164,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,841. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market cap of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

