Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.
