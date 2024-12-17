Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,677. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 113,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 95,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

