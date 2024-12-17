Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GBAB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 161,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,677. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $18.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
