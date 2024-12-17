Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Update

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 662,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 571,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 201,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,041. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $780.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

