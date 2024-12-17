HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) CFO Atanas H. Atanasov Purchases 7,000 Shares

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This trade represents a 10.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 51.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.