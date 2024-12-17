Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 318,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 479,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 510,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 248,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 617,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

