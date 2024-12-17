Hiley Hunt Wealth Management Sells 129 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,762. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

