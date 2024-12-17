Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,277,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 937,333 shares.The stock last traded at $25.50 and had previously closed at $25.02.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth about $8,635,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,890 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 129,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

