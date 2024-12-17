Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in November

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 19,140,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $536.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Insider Activity

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,150,023.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,889.60. This represents a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,799. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,764,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,529 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 693.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

