Insider Buying: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Senior Officer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard Lim bought 10,000 shares of Cardiol Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE CRDL traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.87. 44,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.07 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

