Insider Buying: Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Insider Purchases 800,000 Shares of Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1 – Get Free Report) insider Craig Mason bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,000.00 ($10,191.08).

Craig Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Craig Mason acquired 50,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,300.00 ($828.03).

On Thursday, September 26th, Craig Mason bought 100,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,000.00 ($1,273.89).

On Friday, September 20th, Craig Mason purchased 50,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000.00 ($636.94).

On Wednesday, September 18th, Craig Mason bought 600,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($7,643.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates integrated corporate and adviser management platform for financial services sector in Australia and internationally. It operates Account Fast that enables new adviser client establishment for online service management; Boom, a back office online management for online client account administration and paraplanning; Adviser Bid, which enables automated distribution and acceptance of corporate deals; Complaints that manages resolution, notify, and alert for mandatory obligation deadlines; Compliance that fulfills all transactionally related AFSL requirements; Corporate Highway Access for corporate deal flow and liquidity within the Complii Community; Financial Crimes that enables alert to suspicious trading and screen clients/investors; Online portfolio is the portal for Adviser's clients to access information and download forms; Risk Management to identify, manage, and control risks across an organization; and Staff Trading to manage, check, and reconcile pre-order staff trading requests.

