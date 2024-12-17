Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 32,851 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.86. 399,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alarm.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

