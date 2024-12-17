Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 63,901 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nutanix Stock Performance
NTNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. 3,215,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80.
Institutional Trading of Nutanix
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix
Nutanix Company Profile
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nutanix
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.