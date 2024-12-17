Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Sells 63,901 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.14. 3,215,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.13. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.