Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Senior Officer Sells 11,120 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.22, for a total transaction of C$1,069,957.50.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,202. The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$90.21 and a 12-month high of C$112.12.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.15 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 37.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

About Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

