Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $55,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 974,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 466.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 175,734 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 13,445 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,896,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,373,293.89. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

