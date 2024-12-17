International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 708,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
International Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IBOC opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49. International Bancshares has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at International Bancshares
In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares in the company, valued at $69,667,053.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of International Bancshares
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
