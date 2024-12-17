Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PHB opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.