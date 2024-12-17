iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans Dividend of $0.06

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $137.66. 2,653,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,157. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

