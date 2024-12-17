iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans Dividend of $0.06

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $137.66. 2,653,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,157. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40.
