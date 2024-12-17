iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Plans Dividend of $0.28

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2798 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.
