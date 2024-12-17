iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Declares $0.89 Dividend

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8937 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFRA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

