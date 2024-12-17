iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Declares $0.89 Dividend

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8937 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EFRA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile
