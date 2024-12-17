iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Declares Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:EMXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7535 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 5,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $41.55.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile
