iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Declares Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:XT)

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2238 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 136,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,284. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

