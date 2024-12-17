iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) to Issue $0.85 Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.849 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 346,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,900. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

