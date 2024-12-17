iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Plans $0.24 Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2427 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of EWZS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 221,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,814. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
