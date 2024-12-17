iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0001 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

EEMA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. 136,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $462.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $82.13.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

