iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) to Issue $0.62 Dividend

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6152 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

