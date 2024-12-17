iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Plans $0.78 Dividend

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7812 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IWTR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

