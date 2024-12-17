iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares $1.32 Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.3164 per share on Friday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

DVY traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. 734,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,635. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

