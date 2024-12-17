James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JHX. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.77. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.49 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $12,162,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

