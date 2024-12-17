Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Regan Stewart Sells 1,300 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total transaction of C$49,192.00.
Regan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Regan Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$75,031.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total transaction of C$224,847.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75.
Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.45. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.98 and a 52-week high of C$38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.
Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWEL
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.