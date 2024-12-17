Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Regan Stewart Sells 1,300 Shares

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total transaction of C$49,192.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Regan Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$75,031.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total transaction of C$224,847.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total transaction of C$58,384.75.

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,225. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.45. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 52-week low of C$23.98 and a 52-week high of C$38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

