Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($35.52) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($50.49) to GBX 4,150 ($52.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,700 ($34.26) to GBX 3,350 ($42.50) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,375 ($42.82).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Stock Down 6.0 %

About Bunzl

Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 212 ($2.69) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,346 ($42.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,896 ($36.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,732 ($47.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,509.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,319.98. The company has a market capitalization of £11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,308.97, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.