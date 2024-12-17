JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 393,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 259,948 shares.The stock last traded at $45.83 and had previously closed at $45.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
