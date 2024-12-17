Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 275682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £960,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Katoro Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katoro Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.