KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AGIX) Declares Dividend of $0.11

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AGIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.58. KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Artificial Intelligence and Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.