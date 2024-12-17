Lauren States Sells 308 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total value of $75,478.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,582.04. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lauren States also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $76,932.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92.

NYSE CLH traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.39 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

