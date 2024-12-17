Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $11.87 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 107,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.