Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 34164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,450.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

