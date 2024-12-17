Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 34164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a report on Monday, October 7th.
View Our Latest Report on Lords Group Trading
Lords Group Trading Trading Down 1.4 %
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lords Group Trading
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.