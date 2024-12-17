LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,121 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $64,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,204.80. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $311.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.17.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $329.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $334.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

