MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746 shares.The stock last traded at $15.37 and had previously closed at $15.11.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

