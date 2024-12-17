Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) CFO Sells $526,500.00 in Stock

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.95. 4,642,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,660. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

