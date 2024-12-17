M&T Bank Corp Has $756,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

