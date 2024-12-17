M&T Bank Corp Sells 308 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 162.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,954,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,039,245.63. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $331,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,364 shares of company stock worth $6,869,878. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.62. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.