Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 351405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Nanalysis Scientific Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$29.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

