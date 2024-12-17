Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. Nano Dimension shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 676,194 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,667,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 256,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 37,579 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 383,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 177,951 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

